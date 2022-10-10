Travel Texas: Old Town Palestine, Arlington ‘Pumpkin Nights’

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas fall pumpkin tradition draws thousands of visitors, a hidden gem of times past in our own East Texas back yard, and the town with only one building, is what is found travelling Texas.

Along highway 180 in Arlington you’ll find ‘Pumpkin Nights’, where you can venture along a half-mile walking path, discover the orient and the forbidden city, a pirate’s cove, a tribute to the sea, and mystical lands built using over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. The celebration includes entertainment and games in the village.

‘Pumpkin Nights’ was founded in 2016 in Minnesota with a mission to showcase local artists and celebrate Halloween and the pumpkin. And big crowds come every year to Arlington to see it.

‘Pumpkin Nights’ runs every Saturday in October, check their website for times and prices.

In our own backyard, a look back to what life looked like a century ago, in Old Town Palestine.

The turn of the century buildings give visitors a chance to casually stroll the streets and imagine a time that was slower and simpler.

“It’s the kind of place I like. I like the rustic feel of it. My kind of place I like it,” said one visitor.

A number of buildings have been restored to include numerous antique shops and restaurants.

One of the most popular destinations is the Pint and Barrel Draft-house, a restaurant and brewery.

In Brazos county off of FM-974, north of Bryan-College Station, is the most prominent building in the community of Edge, Texas. In fact it’s the only building in the community.

“I grew up here in this community. I left because I thought the grass was greener, but I came back when I found out it was a lot of fertilizer,” says resident Teresa Bordeaux.

It’s the Edge General Store. Opened originally in 1907, it’s now a restaurant and gift shop with some very unique items for sale.

Up until the late 1840′s, Comanche Indians still claimed the Edge region as their home.

It was once a post office, a general store and an old west trading post.

“Some of the ledgers back there have all the names of the old folks who traded out here,” Bordeaux says.

People from all over Brazos County come to eat there, and just take in the old time atmosphere.

“We’re very bless because being out here. For us to be this far out and to have survived,” says Bordeaux, who is also the owner.

By 1933 the population had reached 100. Which is still the approximate population of Edge today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.