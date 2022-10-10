Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC Apaches football team pulls off ultimate upset

New Mexico Military is the number one ranked team in juco football, and TJC dropped the top ranked team 20-12.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
First year coach Tanner Jacobson is thrilled for his guys.

Jacobson said, “We just stuck to the game plan; it’s a credit to these kids. New Mexico military is a great team. They are tough; Coach Kurt has done a great job establishing that program. I’m just so excited for these kids. We had our best week of practice. We preached all week, ‘we got to win the game during the week,’ and I thought we did that. Just so excited for these kids, so grateful to my coaches, all the work that they put in to help us out, and so happy for these fans. They were definitely part of the enthusiasm, the energy, the juice, the feel of the game. I’m just grateful for everybody.”

Asked what it means for his team to be number one, Graceson Jackson-Smith said, “Crazy, I don’t even know how to react right now; this doesn’t even feel real, but it just shows how much talent we got on this team, and I’m so thankful to everybody, our coaches, and most thankful to God.”

