Silver Alert: Elderly Caddo man goes missing

He last was seen getting into a Chevrolet Tahoe at a store on US 79 in Bethany
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155 pounds, last was seen getting into the passenger side of an older-model black Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim around the license plate at a store on U.S. Highway 79 in Bethany. The Tahoe then headed south on U.S. 79 into Texas.(Source: Greenwood Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man.

Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Curtis Carrol Lassiter, who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

He last was seen getting into the passenger side of an older-model black Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim around the license plate at a store on U.S. Highway 79 in Bethany. The Tahoe then headed south on U.S. 79 into Texas.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Lassiter or has any information about him to immediately call Greenwood police at (318) 938-5554 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

