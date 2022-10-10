Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Ribbon cutting held for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Lindale

Ribbon cutting for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center
Ribbon cutting for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - With the cut of a ribbon, the CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Lindale is now open Monday.

The center will provide emergency services to the northern part of Smith County and surrounding areas. A blessing was held over the center prior to Monday’s ribbon cutting.

The center’s clinical director, Stacy Ponder, said this new center will allow people to stay closer to home when needing services.

”We will be able to provide critical care services just like at main, the main ER in Tyler, we’ll be able to provide those services here to the community of Lindale, Alba, Mineola, and all of the other surrounding areas, so its a big feat for CHRISTUS and a wonderful thing for our community because now our community can stay closer to home, get the care and services that they need,” she said.

Ponder said just like at the main Tyler hospital, the center will have capabilities for x-rays, CT scans, and a lab.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum

Latest News

October is domestic violence awareness month.
Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
October is domestic violence awareness month.
WebXtra: Family Crisis Center of East Texas recognizes domestic violence awareness month
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155...
Elderly Caddo man found safe after going missing
Part of the proclamation reads, “While all adoptions are important, the particular focus of...
Gregg County declares November adoption month