Ribbon cutting held for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - With the cut of a ribbon, the CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Lindale is now open Monday.

The center will provide emergency services to the northern part of Smith County and surrounding areas. A blessing was held over the center prior to Monday’s ribbon cutting.

The center’s clinical director, Stacy Ponder, said this new center will allow people to stay closer to home when needing services.

”We will be able to provide critical care services just like at main, the main ER in Tyler, we’ll be able to provide those services here to the community of Lindale, Alba, Mineola, and all of the other surrounding areas, so its a big feat for CHRISTUS and a wonderful thing for our community because now our community can stay closer to home, get the care and services that they need,” she said.

Ponder said just like at the main Tyler hospital, the center will have capabilities for x-rays, CT scans, and a lab.

