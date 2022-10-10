Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m.

Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according to police. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

Dylan’s family is hosting a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral services. They are offering barbeque sandwich plates for $12 and will be delivering the meals, according to a Facebook post.

Dylan leaves behind two children, a son and a daughter who is less than one month old, according to his family.

No arrests have been made, but police are still investigating the situation.

