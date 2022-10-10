Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Beaumont police report a person of interest in a fatal fire fled from Angelina County law enforcement near Lufkin.

Beaumont police say Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont could have information about an Oct. 7 fire where a person died.

Beaumont police report on Friday at 9:32 a.m. officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Ave to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue where a fire investigator discovered a deceased person inside the residence. Investigators from Beaumont fire and police suspect arson.

The victim’s blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata (TXLP NFW3452) was not located at the scene.

Beaumont investigators believe Ardoin drove the victim’s car northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer, wrecked the car at the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits and fled on foot.

The victim’s identity and cause of death are pending autopsy.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.