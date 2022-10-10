Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are.

Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from regular and new customers who are getting active in hunting and fishing.

“We see a big influx of that happening this time of year. To see these little kids come in and say they caught their first bluegill or first crappie, hey look what I caught! That’s what makes it worthwhile right there,” says Randy Smiley of Academy in Tyler.

“It’s very rewarding after you do harvest your animals, and it’s what a lot of people are starting to lean to,” says Rainie Tucker of Sportsman’s Outfitters in Longview.

The reason they believe is something we can all connect to.

“Provide food. What a great way to provide food for the home,” Smiley says.

“You can go out and catch your own fish, don’t have to buy it. Always a useful skill, that way you don’t have to grocery shop as much,” says fisherman Austin Sanchez.

Statistically over decades, the number of hunters had steadily dwindled across the country.

That’s led to a loss of conservation funding at state wildlife agencies, which largely rely on license fee sales to support their budgets.

“Some people don’t have a lot of money right now so they say what’s the entry level? How can I get started?” says Smiley.

In 2020, largely because of the pandemic, wildlife officials in nearly every state reported moderate-to-massive spike in hunting.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

‘The Chosen’ film campus in North Texas holds ribbon cutting
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155...
Silver Alert: Elderly Caddo man goes missing
A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum