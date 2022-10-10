Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We are starting the day off on a cool note, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As we go through the morning, we will warm into the mid 70s by about 10AM, then into the 80s by lunchtime. This afternoon, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 80s. Though the forecast high today is 89 degrees, many of us may not get that warm. We will hold onto the warm, near/around 90 degree highs through the middle of the week, before a cold front arrives to cool us back into the near normal range. This front, unfortunately not as impressive as previously advertised, will bring a chance for rain on Wednesday, and cool highs down to the low and mid 80s for the second half of the work week. Next weekend will feature warm temperatures on Saturday, and a cold front with rain possible on Sunday. Right now, it does appear that this second front could bring more impressive rain chances, but we will wait to see how that pans out. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.