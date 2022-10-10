Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred

By Stephanie Frazier and Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -On Monday at about 5:16 a.m., Longview police officers responded to a call regarding an assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane; this is at the intersection of Baxley and Arthur streets.

Police say that they discovered a victim had been assaulted inside the residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Longview police and the LPD Physical Evidence Section van were at the scene, removing bags and bins of undisclosed items from the home.

This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information, police say.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at  greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

