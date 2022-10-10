Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November

A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records.(Marshall County Jail)
By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records.

Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect. Court records state the parents willfully neglected to give a 2-month-old baby enough nutrition and necessary medical care.

Kevin Henry was arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect.
Kevin Henry was arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

At the time, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was in very poor health.

As of last week, the sheriff’s office said the child is now doing well.

The infant was not the only child in the case, court records state the couple physically abused a one-year-old and a two-year-old in the home as well.

Henry already pleaded no contest to his charges in September. He was sentenced to five years in prison, and the other fifteen years of his sentence were suspended. He’ll be under supervision.

Ramsey’s non-jury trial is scheduled for late November.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Camp County Jail out of compliance after September inspection
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, Beaumont
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Ribbon cutting for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center
Ribbon cutting held for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Lindale