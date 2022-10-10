Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic.

Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville.

Investigators report a 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street towing a trailer with a pickup loaded on the trailer. The driver stated the trailer began to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, according to police. The truck and trailer entered the west bound lane colliding with a 2014 Nissan Altima traveling west on East Rusk.

The driver of the Nissan, an 84-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger was not injured. The driver of the Dodge pickup was uninjured. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Camp County Jail out of compliance after September inspection
Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, Beaumont
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
Ribbon cutting for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center
Ribbon cutting held for new CHRISTUS Emergency Care Center in Lindale