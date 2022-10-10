Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic.

Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville.

Investigators report a 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street towing a trailer with a pickup loaded on the trailer. The driver stated the trailer began to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, according to police. The truck and trailer entered the west bound lane colliding with a 2014 Nissan Altima traveling west on East Rusk.

The driver of the Nissan, an 84-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger was not injured. The driver of the Dodge pickup was uninjured. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.