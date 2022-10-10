Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man

Kenneth Corwin
Kenneth Corwin(Belton Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10.

The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple.

A search of the area was conducted by the Bell County Game Wardens and the Temple and Belton police departments.

Human remains were located in a wooded area at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Corwin was last seen on Friday, Sept. 16, at around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Drive in Belton, police said.

Police said a positive identification of the remains is still pending.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are still under investigation,” police said.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say

Latest News

Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Kilgore plastic company educates students on recycling process
Kilgore plastic company educates students on recycling process
Kilgore plastic company educates students on recycling process
Marshall High School cancels school due to fire, automotive shop damaged