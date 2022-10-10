Gregg County declares November adoption month

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners proclaimed November 2022 to be National Adoption Month on Monday morning, “celebrating a family for every child.”

Part of the proclamation reads, “While all adoptions are important, the particular focus of this month is the adoption of children currently in foster care: and whereas as a nation that believes all children deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential, we have a fundamental responsibility to ensure each of them grows up knowing the love and protection of a permanent family.”

Tonya Fuller is part of the Faith-Based and Community Engagement Division for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and was in attendance for the reading of the proclamation.

“We’re just coming to raise awareness in the community to let them know that November is National Adoption Month, and that we need people to open their hearts and homes to adopt our children, anywhere from the ages of zero to 18. We specifically need homes for our teenagers,” she said.

The older children need people to be able to provide them with a safe, stable, loving environment, she added.

“Somebody to just take them in and teach them the basic life skills that they need. The basic life skills that we teach our own biological children,” Fuller said.

According to the proclamation, there were 42 completed adoptions in Gregg County for the fiscal year 2022. To help children find permanent homes, the 307th District Court of Gregg County will be opening their doors on November 4 for Gregg County’s National Adoption Day. They will finalize the adoption of more children who have been in foster care.

“Not just a mom and dad, but they’re going to get extended family members, grandparents, aunts and uncles,” she said. “Sometimes even though these children are being adopted by their foster and adoptive parents, some of the foster and adoptive parents have continued to allow communication and contact with the biological families, so sometimes our kids are getting, not one family, but two families.”

This is not the only time they come to court for proclamations.

“We come in April for National Child Abuse Awareness Month, then we come again in May for National Foster Parent Appreciation Month, and then we come in June for Reunification Month,” Fuller said, “so we come four times a year to Commissioners Court for proclamations to declare the months as awareness month for these particular times of the year.”

