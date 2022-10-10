Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected through the night tonight with more clouds building late today. Above normal temperatures likely through most of the forecast period, but a cold front on Sunday is expected to drop temperatures to below normal conditions. Early next week should be quite cool, compared to where we have been lately. Afternoon highs by next Monday could stay in the 70s after morning lows in the lower 50s. Two cold fronts are expected over the next 7 days...the first late on Wednesday which may bring some scattered showers and a thundershower or two to the area starting in the afternoon over NW areas, then spread southward through the day...moving out near midnight over the southernmost areas. Rainfall totals should be .50″ or less...which is better than nothing. Another cold front on Sunday could bring more rain to East Texas, so keep your fingers crossed. More of a breeze is expected Tuesday through Thursday, then less on Friday...picking up again over the weekend. Have a wonderful Monday!

