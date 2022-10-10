Deep East Texas couple creates safe space for neglected, abused animals

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One couple in Livingston has begun a new animal rescue, and their mission is to save one animal at a time.

“In this household, if an animal comes in, first thing that happens is it gets a name, second thing that happens is it’s here for life,” said Co-founder Greg Lawson.

Lawson and his wife, Tammy, have been rescuing animals since 1991 and have taken in an estimated 500 animals since then. Early this year, they became full-time rescuers.

Currently fostering over 20 animals, the Lawsons have created “Animals Lives Matter of East Texas” in an effort to save abused and neglected animals.

Part of their goal “is trying to get people to understand, you see it, say something,” said Tammy Lawson.

The Lawsons said another part of their mission is to teach responsible pet ownership, in hopes to see less pets being left behind. “They need interaction with you. They can’t just be put out in the backyard in a dog house and expect to be socialized,” said Greg.

The non-profit rescue is volunteer based and donations received go towards the well-being of the animals they take in. While they heavily rely on public donations, they also work closely together with various organizations that assist in transportation and supplies.

“It makes me feel really good to have a lot of people that care about animals. They don’t have a voice, and we are their voice,” said Tammy.

The rescue currently fosters animals in the couple’s own home. They hope in the near future to build a sanctuary.

For money donations, one can donate to their PayPal account @almofeasttexas.

