Camp County Jail out of compliance after September inspection

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Jail was not up to state standards during its inspection in September.

A letter to Judge A.J. Mason and Sheriff John Cortelyou from the Texas Commission of Jail Standards inspector notified them of the issues with the jail that must be corrected.

The first noted issue was that multiple access panels located above the sink/toilet combination unit were secured with non-tamper-proof security screws. One panel was found to be missing multiple screws and had several loose screws holding the panel in place. Those screws must be replace.

The remaining issues required training to be corrected. They were:

1. A monthly audit of the classification system had been changed to an annual audit without submitting changes to the operational plan to Texas Commission on Jail Standards. It was discussed with administration, and they said they would prefer to make it an annual audit, so they have 30 days to submit the updated operational plan to TCJS. They are also required to conduct documented remedial training with staff on the proper classification of inmates within that 30 days.

2. During a review of training records, it was noted by the inspector that observation checks of restrained inmates were conducted outside the required 15 minute time frame by 2 to 17 minutes on multiple occasions. They must be done at no longer than 15 minute intervals. It was also noted that when inmates answered questions in the affirmative about suicidal issues or medical problems the staff failed to notify the magistrate within 12 hours on multiple occasions when warranted by those answers on screening forms. Staff training is required for these issues, the TCJS inspector wrote.

3. During the review of inmate medical files, it was determined that staff failed to complete the screening form for suicide and medical/mental/developmental impairments in its entirety. Administration must conduct documented training with jail staff on completing the screening for in its entirety. The training must occur within 30 days of the inspection and administration must scan and email screening forms and magistrate notifications for the next 30 to 60 days.

We reached out to the Camp County Sheriff on Monday to find out whether the needed corrections have been completed. He was not available for comment at that time. We will follow up with him again.

