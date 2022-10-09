Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cool temperatures, mostly clear skies, and calm winds to start our Sunday. We will warm up into the mid 70s by lunchtime today, then see highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Skies today will generally be mostly sunny, like yesterday, some cloud cover will be possible. Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected again, with temperatures not getting quite as cool.

This next week we are still expecting rain, though chances are unfortunately not increasing. The coverage of showers and projected totals are not looking impressive, so I have opted to put rain chances each day, Wednesday and Thursday, at 30%. Before the rain arrives, we will see temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s, but then cool back down by next weekend. A brief reminder that burn bans are in effect for many and there is a Moderate Fire Danger across the area today, please be safe. Have a great Sunday.

