Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale

A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556.

As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles.

The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and DPS have responded to the scene, and they estimate it will take about 40 minutes for a wrecker to arrive.

According to a Smith County deputy, there are no injuries.

