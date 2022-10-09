Killeen police investigate 16th murder of the year after 14-year-old is fatally shot

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate the murder of a teen Sunday morning.

Officers responded at 6:10 a.m. on Oct. 9 to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived and performed life saving measures, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 7:15 a.m. on scene.

“Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released,” said Ofelia Martinez, Killeen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information is to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

