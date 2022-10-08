WebXtra: Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience.

J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the truck he won 27 years ago sitting in his front yard. Drew and his daughter, Melanie, were both contestants in the event during the late ‘90s.

Now, the musical dedicated to the bizarre contest is playing at the Tyler Civic Theatre, and one of the characters being portrayed in it...is J.D. Drew.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.