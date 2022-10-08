Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical

J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the truck he won 27 years ago sitting in his front yard.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience.

J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the truck he won 27 years ago sitting in his front yard. Drew and his daughter, Melanie, were both contestants in the event during the late ‘90s.

Now, the musical dedicated to the bizarre contest is playing at the Tyler Civic Theatre, and one of the characters being portrayed in it...is J.D. Drew.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Christopher McIntosh
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter

Latest News

J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the truck he won 27 years ago...
WebXtra: Contestant from actual Hands on a Hardbody competition reacts to musical
A security consultant speaks with KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman about the recent LA Rams...
Security specialist gives insight into sports, entertainment safety planning
A security consultant speaks with KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman about the recent LA Rams...
Security specialist gives insight into sports, entertainment safety planning
The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus