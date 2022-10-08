Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Expect cooler high temperatures today, compared to what we have seen the last few days. The passage of the cold front will help usher in cooler air today, though some of us will still see highs in the mid 80s. Skies should generally be mostly sunny, and it may be a bit breezy at times. The combined wind, drier air, and drought will lead to a High Fire Danger today for many across East Texas. That is in addition to the Burn Bans for nearly every county in our area south of I-20. I would highly recommend that you refrain from any outdoor burning or participating in activities that could lead to a fire starting this weekend.

It seems as quickly as the drought went away several weeks ago, it has just as quickly returned. We have gone a significant time since our last big rainfall event, and Moderate Drought has returned for much of East Texas. Thankfully, we do have rain in the forecast. Next Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, it looks possible we could see rain return to the forecast. Right now, it does not appear to be a drought buster, as I do not expect over an inch, but that of course can and will likely change. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and fall-ish weather. Have a great Saturday.

