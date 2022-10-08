Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Better shots at rain arrive later next week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely day with mostly sunny skies and comfy temperatures, our evening is shaping up to be a nice and quiet end to our Saturday with mild temperatures in the upper 60s by 10 PM with mostly clear skies. Sunday will start off cool in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine, but will see a quick warm up with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s. South winds return late Sunday and will stick around through Wednesday of next week, aiding to a warming trend with our temperatures for the first half of the upcoming work week. Highs will steadily climb to near 90 degrees by Tuesday with dry conditions, but thankfully we will not get too warm before our next cold front arrives. Late Wednesday/very early Thursday, our next cold front will begin to push into East Texas, tapping into the moisture supplied by our south winds from the first half of the week and aiding in the development of scattered, quick-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms along and ahead of this cold front. Rain will likely end just after lunchtime on Thursday and temperatures will steadily drop behind the front with highs near 80 on Thursday afternoon. Next Friday and Saturday look fantastic with lots of sunshine and cooler than average temperatures!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Christopher McIntosh
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-8-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
First Alert Weather
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-8-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips