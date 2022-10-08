Peak bird migration continues over the Brazos Valley this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lights out, Texas! That is the campaign in place by Texan Nature in this peak time of bird migration in the Lone Star State. While the migration period runs between August 15th and November 30th, this weekend will continue to bring the peak intensity of birds flying south for the winter over much of the Midwest, Southern US, Texas, and the Brazos Valley.

According to BirdCast.info, 350 million birds are predicted to be on the move the night of October 8th. A medium to high concentration of those feathered friends are expected to fly through the Brazos Valley sky. Did you notice an abundance of birds hanging out in parking lots Friday or Saturday morning? Nearly 600 million birds took flight across the United States! Another 300 million birds are expected to be on the move across the United States Sunday night, followed by 186 million the night of October 10th. Peak intensity of these routes is expected to shift further east over the coming days.

/2 Another MEDIUM to HIGH intensity of migrating birds is expected over the Brazos Valley & Texas again tonight (Saturday night).



Turn out or dim your outside lights if possible: they can cause confusion, disorientation, & exhaustion - directly impacting birds ability to migrate pic.twitter.com/wVKQGeipfa — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 8, 2022

Critical peak fall migration period is considered between September 5th and October 29th. During that time, Texan Nature is asking for the state’s residents to turn off or dim non-essential lights between 11pm and 6am. 80% of migratory birds take flight at night. City lights attract and disorient birds causing them to collide with buildings, windows, homes, and towers. The night lights also bring them closer to more populated areas which put them in danger of impacts during the daytime hours as well. According to the organization, every year hundreds of millions of birds are lost due to collisions caused by light pollution.

Lights out Texas was originally launched in 2017 following a major bird collision event involving 400 birds in Galveston.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.