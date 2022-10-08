Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped...
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Christopher McIntosh
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor
A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 10-8-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
A huge blast severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian...
Damage reported strategic bridge in Crimea
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link