Man arrested for alleged Jacksonville home invasion, crowbar attack

Eric Lowe
Eric Lowe(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of breaking into a home and hitting a resident with a crowbar has been arrested, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Cherokee County patrol deputies responded to a home invasion in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that the alleged suspect, Eric Lowe, forced entry into the residence and struck a resident with a crowbar. The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Unit were called out to assist in the investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lowe for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, and he was located and apprehended in Smith County. The post also says Lowe was found to be in posession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

This investigation is still on-going, and more charges are expected to be filed on a later date.

