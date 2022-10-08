Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department.

The Department has received several calls from all over Texas and outside of the state to help them through this difficult time.

“The brotherhood is all about when someone is in need,” Harrmon Hollar, firefighter and EMT, Dumas Fire Department. “We come to no questions asked. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. They need help, we’re here no matter what.”

The Texas Engineering Extension Services TEEX has been organizing area departments to lend their services to the DVFD giving the department time to mourn Chief Curtis Brown and firefighter Brendan Torres.

The 33 active firefighters at the DVFD were asked to turn in their walkie-talkies, turn their pagers off and go home.

“It’s time for them to go home and be with their families and start the grieving process,” Paul Hamilton, Commissioner, Texas Commissioner of Fire Protection. “The family and the fire department can just go ‘Whew, it’s all taken care of.”

Area departments that have worked in Dalhart include Hartley, Texline, Dumas, Canyon, Randall County, Potter County, and Amarillo.

“Firemen know that they’ve got a job to do and they also know that when their brothers or sisters are in trouble they step up and go where ever they have to go,” says Hamilton.

Over the weekend, Friona and Potter county will be covering DVFD. Monday for the funeral Dumas, Perryton, Booker and Spearman will be in Dalhart.

“It’s what we do no matter where,” says Hamilton.

A funeral service for Chief Brown and firefighter Torres has been set for Monday at 2 p.m. at the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horizon Funeral home on Elm avenue.

