Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injurs 1 firefighter

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire took place near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore.

The incident ocurred in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.

Moore has said the home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident ocurred in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.