Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injurs 1 firefighter

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire took place near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore.

The incident ocurred in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.

Moore has said the home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident ocurred in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
The incident ocurred in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Christopher McIntosh
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 10-8-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Goodbye Sydney
Goodbye Sydney
ETX Wildfire Danger!
ETX Wildfire Danger
Bow Hunting Season
Bow Hunting Season