Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area.

The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.

The suspect is not identified but is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, 6′ tall, with a medium build body type and wearing a dark colored shirt. The most distinguishable trait is the suspect’s hair which is approximately 1-inch long dreadlocks.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and several local agencies are assisting Beaumont Police Department in locating the suspect.

If you see anything suspicious or see someone matching this description, contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’

Latest News

Goodbye Sydney
Goodbye Sydney
ETX Wildfire Danger!
ETX Wildfire Danger
Bow Hunting Season
Bow Hunting Season
Flu Season
NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now
Keep Tyler Beautiful
Keep Tyler Beautiful awards 92-year-old volunteer