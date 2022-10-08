4th Annual Texas Veterans Military Show held in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans as far as South Dakota attended the event, which kickstarted with a parade from Tyler to Bullard, led by the patriot guard.

Six medal of honor recipients were recognized for their service and rankings including Mike Fitzmaurice, Clarence Sasser, Army Green Beret Melvin Morris, Fourth Marine Don Bullard, and General James Livingston.

“It’s crucial we honor these people, who are heroes. The freedoms we have in this country today were secured by those who wear their cloths with the United States Military,” said Mike Balfay, the event coordinator.

Balfay said a lot of the community is unaware of the combat that veterans have gone through.

Veterans told stories about their bravest and saddest moments that took place on the battlefield, while the crowd cheered them on for their courage.

“I never fought in the war, so many people did. I have friends and family who fought in the war. I have a lot of friends who are active vets now,” said Balfay.

Balfay feels compelled to continuously host the Texas Veterans Military Show, with the help of the Bullard Fire Department.

“You know, all the medal of honor recipients put their lives on the line for their brother and for our country. You need to get out and recognize all of our military heroes. Everyone that puts a pair of boots on is a hero, in my opinion,” said Army Green Beret Melvin Morris.

A gold star family memorial groundbreaking at Brook Hill School will occur tomorrow at 2 p.m. This event is to connect families who have lost loved ones while in the line of duty.

