Zion Hill Baptist Church renovations nearly complete

The church will open as an African-American museum, as well as a venue for citywide events.
The church will open as an African-American museum, as well as a venue for citywide events.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Renovating a building that was built in 1914 is a big task, but the Zion Hill Baptist Church renovations are nearly complete according Veronica Amoe, Nacogdoches Historic Sites Manager.

“A lot of work has been done in just the last few months,” Amoe said. “We’re hoping it will be done by November.”

The church will open as an African-American museum, as well as a venue for citywide events. To make this possible, the building had to be brought into the 21st century with updates like heating and air conditioning, as well as fixes for safety concerns in the historic building.

“A lot of things that have to be done with these historic buildings is making them safe for the community,” Amoe said.

With modern safety standards being different than they were in the early 1900s, getting rid of dangerous lead paint on the walls and unsafe wiring was crucial for the nearly 20-year-long project.

“They were using cloth wrapped wires at some point and of course that’s super dangerous,” Amoe said.

And, while the city had to get it up to safety standards, they also wanted to keep the historical building intact.

“Preserving not only the church and the history of the building and making sure we’re not cutting corners was very important,” Amoe said.

The City of Nacogdoches is also restoring the building’s original pews.

“Instead of getting new seating we’re wanting to bring back those pews, but of course those pews were sitting in the church when it was vacant for around 15 years, so they need some work done to them,” Amoe said.

The city is holding an Adopt-a-Pew Program to get those pews restored, with donors’ names being listed on plaques of various sizes that will be on display at the church.

“This Adopt-a-Pew Program will give the community an opportunity to be part of that history,” Amoe said.

