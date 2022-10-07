Whitehouse police chief graduates from FBI National Academy program

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson is the first ever Whitehouse officer to graduate from the FBI National Academy. He was the only one chosen from the East Texas area to be a part of the 283rd session.

Robeson tells us this is a highly sought after program in the law enforcement industry. It took about five years for him to apply and only 235 officers are internationally selected out of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

“It’s such a long process and there’s so many people that want to attend, and to be accepted is quite an honor, and it speaks for a lot for what I’ve tried to do in my career, and also for the future that I want to try and lead this department,” says Robeson.

The 10-week program is put on by the FBI in Quantico, Virginia, and it’s all about teaching law enforcement professionals strategies to advance their leadership, physical training, communication, and more.

He says, “Some of the biggest benefits, in addition to the classroom setting, is the relationships that we build all across the country and as well as across the world. And so it’s a great network to find out what works and what doesn’t work, and to bounce ideas off of each other.”

Since his return home, Robeson says he’s ready to take what he learned from the international program and apply it to the East Texas community.

“This program definitely helped me look a little differently at what my job is and what my role is within the department, and helps me to have a better understanding of what the community is seeing from us and how important that relationship is,” Robeson said.

