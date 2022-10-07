WebXtra: Holly Lake Ranch VFD encourages participation at special blood drive

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas volunteer fire department hosts a blood drive to increase awareness and to help a fellow firefighters daughter.

With the help of Carter Blood Care, workers, the Holly Lake Ranch Volunteer Fire Department held an all-day blood drive at their fire station. Originally scheduled as an event to create awareness on the need for blood daily in this country, the event is also to help the daughter of one of their firefighters who is in need of blood herself. Firefighter Freda Jones and Fire Chief Bill Bollinger talk about the importance of continued blood donation.

