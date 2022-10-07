WebXtra: Deer bow-hunting season begins
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - For many East Texas hunters, it is a definitive test of a hunter’s skill during deer season...to hunt not with a bullet, but with an arrow.
Deer bow-hunting season is underway, and many are looking forward to the challenge. Stealth, patience and a steady aim are all needed if you are to bag a deer with an arrow.
Bow-hunting season started October 1. Much like rifle season, bow-hunters say it’s important to be successful with a single flight of an arrow. With an effective range of 25 to 30 yards, bow-hunters need to be much closer to their targets, which is where the patience fits in.
Austin Sanchez of Sportsman’s Outfitters talks about how popular bow-hunting has become.
