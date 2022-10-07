Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus

“The Chosen” TV series held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for their new film campus in Midlothian, Texas.
By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KLTV) - “The Chosen” TV series held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for their new film campus in Midlothian, Texas.

The show finished filming season three just over a week ago, so now we get a behind-the-scenes look at the new first century film campus.

The first two episodes of season three of “The Chosen” will premier in theaters on November 18.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming

Latest News

The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus
Silos Baking Competition is back filming in Waco, welcomes public to viewing
Magnolia Network films Silos Baking Competition in Waco, welcomes Central Texans to watch and participate
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
WATCH: Blake Holland speaks with Neal McCoy about years of friendship with Loretta Lynn
WATCH: Blake Holland speaks with Neal McCoy about years of friendship with Loretta Lynn