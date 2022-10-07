Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors

Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two differen
By Kristine Guevara and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally.

Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.

“The day that I found out that I had cancer, I started calling myself a cancer survivor because I knew that I was going to do everything I could to beat it so having this month where people recognize and remember what we’ve gone through, its really important,” said Elizabeth Cappaert.

Cappaert said she has been cancer free for about six and a half years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’

Latest News

Goodbye Sydney
Goodbye Sydney
ETX Wildfire Danger!
ETX Wildfire Danger
Bow Hunting Season
Bow Hunting Season
Flu Season
NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now
Keep Tyler Beautiful
Keep Tyler Beautiful awards 92-year-old volunteer