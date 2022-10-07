Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally.

Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.

“The day that I found out that I had cancer, I started calling myself a cancer survivor because I knew that I was going to do everything I could to beat it so having this month where people recognize and remember what we’ve gone through, its really important,” said Elizabeth Cappaert.

Cappaert said she has been cancer free for about six and a half years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.