Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs.

The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection or a deviation of what they should show.

Previous reporting:

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’

Latest News

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
The Texarkana Independent School District is hoping to get a tax bond on the ballot that would...
Texarkana high school band instructor accused of enticing minor for sex
A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods