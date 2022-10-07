Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Forest Service upgrades to wildfire preparedness level 2

Wildfire conditions increase across the state.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The risk of wildfires in East Texas is expected to increase over the weekend. On Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised its wildfire preparedness level to two citing increased dangers from windy and dry conditions.

Texas A&M Forest Services has a preparedness level scale from one to five which is dictated by fuel and weather conditions and how likely wildfires can be started.

Ryan Burns with Texas A&M Forest Services says today the state was upgraded to a two.

“We’re bumped up to a level 2 now because particularly in East Texas we have seen an uptick in wildfire activity,” Burns said.

The Forest Service says its firefighters have responded to 58 wildfires across the state in October, and 51 of those fires were in East Texas. Burns says the fires have been distributed across East Texas.

“Northeast Texas sort of the Tyler, greater Tyler area they are kind of in the lead right now, but as we go into the weekend were kind of anticipating a pretty even spread of anticipated wildfire activity throughout East Texas,” Burns said.

Conditions on Saturday could lead to more wildfire activity in dry to critically dry areas as wind speeds are expected to increase.

Wind speed will decrease Sunday through Tuesday but the forest service says there will still be a moderate risk for wildfires.

Burns says you should react quickly if they see a fire.

“A general ask is that if you see smoke or fire just notify authorities as soon as you see it, just so people can get on scene as soon as possible and extinguish the fire,” Burns said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

