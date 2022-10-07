Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texarkana high school band instructor accused of enticing minor for sex

The Texarkana Independent School District is hoping to get a tax bond on the ballot that would...
The Texarkana Independent School District is hoping to get a tax bond on the ballot that would raise money to make improvements at schools across the district.(KSLA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KLTV) - A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Brandon Neil Sams, 46, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter on Friday on a federal complaint charging him with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

According to the complaint and information presented in court, from March 2022 through September 2022, Sams, while serving as a band instructor at Texas High School, allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.  On Sep. 26, 2022, Sams allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.  For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

If convicted, Sams faces from 10 years to life in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’

Latest News

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County