Texarkana high school band instructor accused of enticing minor for sex

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KLTV) - A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Brandon Neil Sams, 46, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter on Friday on a federal complaint charging him with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

According to the complaint and information presented in court, from March 2022 through September 2022, Sams, while serving as a band instructor at Texas High School, allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity. On Sep. 26, 2022, Sams allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

If convicted, Sams faces from 10 years to life in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.