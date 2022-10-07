Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Warm again on Friday, A bit Cooler on Sat & Sun
Another warm day on Friday...a bit cooler on Saturday and Sunday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are anticipating an increase in clouds during the overnight period tonight as a weak cold front makes it way through the northern section of East Texas. This front will move through the entire area during the day tomorrow, keeping the partly cloudy and warm conditions around. As we head into the weekend, the temperatures are expected to cool just a bit allowing a milder feel to the day. No Rain is likely with this front, however, another cold front that is slated to move through next Thursday may allow for our best chances for rain to occur. 20-30% for Wednesday and then a 30-40% chance next Thursday. The amount is not expected to be too high, but at least rain is in the forecast. A nice breeze is expected on Friday and Saturday before it settles on Sunday. We are expecting to warm back into the upper 80s next week but should cool into the lower 80s behind Thursday’s Cold Front. Have a wonderful Thursday Night.

