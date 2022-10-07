NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health officials say we may be in for a brutal flu season.

Our country’s flu season often mirrors what happens in Australia, where winter runs April through October. This year, that country is seeing its worst flu season in five years, and that has health officials in our country and here in East Texas suggesting folks get their flu shots as soon as possible.

“It looks like the initial indications are we’re going to have a busier flu season than we’ve had the last couple years,” said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District. “Typically, the flu season peaks in January or February, but we’re wondering right now if it will happen earlier in the year.”

When it comes to getting vaccinated, Roberts said anyone six months and up can get the shot, with a stronger vaccine suggested for those age 65 and older.

“Will the flu vaccine keep you from getting the flu? We can’t guarantee that,” Roberts said. “But we will say the flu vaccine will allow your body to not have as difficult a case than if you did not take the flu vaccine.”

For those eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, Roberts said you can get the booster and your flu shot at the same time.

“Some people say it’s definitely allowable. On the other hand, depending on how your body reacts...you may want to get them at separate times. But yes, you can get the shots together.”

The NET Health Immunizations Clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

On Wednesdays, their hours are 8:00am – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The clinic is located at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

