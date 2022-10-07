Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mount Pleasant crew responds to house fire, rescues dog

The fire was contained to one area.
The fire was contained to one area.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Pecan St. at about 8 a.m. Friday.

The fire was contained to one area, and the crew was able to rescue a dog, according to a social media post from the department.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Animal Control are noted as having provided assistance.

The crew was able to rescue a dog.
The crew was able to rescue a dog.(Mount Pleasant Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming

Latest News

The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus
The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas counties
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded