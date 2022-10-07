Mount Pleasant crew responds to house fire, rescues dog

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Pecan St. at about 8 a.m. Friday.

The fire was contained to one area, and the crew was able to rescue a dog, according to a social media post from the department.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Animal Control are noted as having provided assistance.

The crew was able to rescue a dog. (Mount Pleasant Fire Department)

