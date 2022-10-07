Marion County Jail back in state compliance
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Marion County Jail from its non-compliant list.
Officials with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Marion County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021, and placed it on the non-compliant list because jail staff members were not notifying magistrates of mental health issues with incoming inmates.
The state lists jails as non-compliant until they are found in compliance on follow-up inspections.
