Marion County Jail back in state compliance

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Marion County Jail from its non-compliant list.

Officials with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Marion County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021, and placed it on the non-compliant list because jail staff members were not notifying magistrates of mental health issues with incoming inmates.

The state lists jails as non-compliant until they are found in compliance on follow-up inspections.

