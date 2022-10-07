Keep Tyler Beautiful awards 92-year-old volunteer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Keep Tyler Beautiful is a non-profit organization that does just that, encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community. The organization created an award to honor one special volunteer.

Jim Chewning served in the United States Army for 21 years, and hanging in his garage in Tyler is a flag that says, “still serving”. An accurate description of the 92-year-old Tylerite.

“I just like to do things for other people,” he said.

Chewning has volunteered at a handful of organizations including Habitat for Humanity, East Texas Food Bank, and Lighthouse for the Blind.

“I volunteer because its, it’s in my blood. I volunteer for everything,” he said.

His favorite thing is volunteering outside.

“I can do anything outside,” he said.

In his 22 years in Tyler, Chewning has attended every restoration project with Keep Tyler Beautiful, apart from when he had surgery.

“I see him at all of our events and have really gotten to know him over these past few years and I absolutely adore him,” said Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator.

Garner says the organization has events to beautify the city like cleaning or repairing parks.

“Whenever we assign him, wherever he can help, he just gets in there and gets it done. You know, you don’t really have to check up on him, he just gets in his spot and gets it finished and says, ‘What’s next?’” Garner said.

On September 17, Keep Tyler Beautiful Awarded Jim the Difference Maker Volunteer Award, an award that was created just to honor his service.

Reflecting on his service, he says he has over 115 shirts like this one he is wearing that he has received from his volunteer missions, but 115?

“I can do better than that,” he said.

When asked how long he will volunteer?

“As long as I have her around to take me to all these places and what have you,” “Oh I’ll keep taking you daddy,” he said.

Garner says Keep Tyler Beautiful will now name the “Difference Maker Volunteer Award” in Jim Chewning’s honor.

