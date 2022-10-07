Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming

Latest News

The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead
The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus
The show finished filming season three just over a week ago.
WebXtra: Behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Chosen’ film campus