Gregg County Jail back in state compliance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list.

The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection.

“During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said they took corrective measures to resolve the issue.

