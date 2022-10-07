Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: A few more clouds and a cold front today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are mild this morning with a few clouds rolling in.  Expect partly cloudy skies today with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.  A weak cold front moves through today, but it may take all day long to reach all of East Texas.  That means the cool down won’t be felt today by many, but cooler temperatures are on the way just in time for the weekend ahead.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.  Temperatures during the afternoons this weekend will only reach the lower 80s.  We’ll see a quick warming trend through next week ahead of another cold front and hopefully a slight chance for rain by the end of the week.

