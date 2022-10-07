Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor

East Texas News at 6.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Yantis ISD employee has been arrested.

Christopher McIntosh was arrested Friday for online solicitation of a minor, according to online judicial records. The arrest of McIntosh resulted from an internal Yantis ISD investigation led by the superintendent and administration immediately upon learning of the solicitation allegations, according to the school district.

The district says they then turned it over to the Yantis ISD police chief. McIntosh was placed on administrative leave for other matters prior to the investigation, the district says. They did not specify what those matters were.

On September 30, McIntosh resigned his employment. The school district says they cannot comment further on the investigation.

On his Twitter account, McIntosh said he was a jr. high math teacher and assistant boys’ basketball coach at Yantis ISD.

