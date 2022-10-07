Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile h

Three volunteer fire departments responded: Chapel Hill, Jackson and Winona. A fire investigator has been called out to the scene, and the Texas Forest Service brought a plow to create a fire line.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.