Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
Three volunteer fire departments responded: Chapel Hill, Jackson and Winona. A fire investigator has been called out to the scene, and the Texas Forest Service brought a plow to create a fire line.
