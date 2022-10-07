Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile h

Three volunteer fire departments responded: Chapel Hill, Jackson and Winona. A fire investigator has been called out to the scene, and the Texas Forest Service brought a plow to create a fire line.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
Ceylan Bridges
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’

Latest News

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
The Texarkana Independent School District is hoping to get a tax bond on the ballot that would...
Texarkana high school band instructor accused of enticing minor for sex
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County