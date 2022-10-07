Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Eisenhower’s city-wide birthday celebrations

The celebrations will end at Eisenhower’s birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The celebrations will end at Eisenhower’s birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Saturday, October 8, the City of Denison will celebrate Dwight D Eisenhower’s 132nd birthday.

“34th President of the United States was born on October 14th, 1890, in the house behind me. We always celebrate it on the second Saturday, every October,” said John Akers, site manager of Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site.

And the City of Denison is going all out for the former general and president.

“9 o’clock we have a ceremony, the Denison Veteran Monument, the giant bust of Eisenhower on Highway 75, we’re dedicating bricks to veterans. At 10 a.m we’re unveiling the first two signs of the new program called the Ike Hike,” Akers said.

And the two dedications will be placed in Forest Park, “which will talk about Eisenhower’s speeches in 1946 and 1952. There is a special surprise with the 1952 sign that people have to check out,” Akers added.

The celebrations will end at Eisenhower’s birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “he truly changed the face of the nation, you know with his strategies for the war and so that he was from here and that we can highlight some of his visits to Denison is really awesome.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Norman, 31, is being sought by DPS.
2-week-old girl missing from Livingston reported found
Lucky Tunes #3
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
Christopher McIntosh
Former Yantis ISD employee arrested for online solicitation of minor
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

Latest News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injurs 1 firefighter
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-8-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Goodbye Sydney
Goodbye Sydney
ETX Wildfire Danger!
ETX Wildfire Danger
Bow Hunting Season
Bow Hunting Season