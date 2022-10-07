East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway.

A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales.

From clothes to knick knacks, and even hand-made artwork, Cook’s Ranch in Tyler is holding their first neighborhood garage sale this weekend.

“I brought it up to the HOA, and we discussed having it this weekend. The weather’s been great, and there’s been about 15 to 17 families that are participating this weekend,” said Stacy Watts, Cook’s Ranch HOA member at large and neighborhood seller.

Having this neighborhood sale allows East Texans to shop in one location. Other benefits to having the sale include the amount of customers that come by.

Watts said, “When all of us come together and sell at the same time, then I feel like we get the best turnout. You know, people come in to buy and kind of see what you have.” She said part of the point is “selling things for really cheap and helping other families be able to clothe and provide for their family at a reasonable price.”

One seller in the neighborhood, Patti Bowman, said it’s more than just a sale, and it’s really about the community at Cook’s Ranch.

“It’s really neat to live in a neighborhood where you still know your neighbors and people still walk and visit and get to know one another. It really is a community out here,” Bowman said.

Watts said, “We’ve lived here about five years, and it’s nice being able to get to know all the families and have everyone come together for this garage sale.”

The neighborhood garage sale at Cook’s Ranch runs October 7 and 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

